Mika Brzezinski calls out CNN for relying too much on “politics porn”

On Friday morning’s edition of “Morning Joe,” co-host Mika Brzezinski expressed her disappointment at media outlets’ decision to keep booking Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway.

Brzezinski put Conway, Vice President Mike Pence, Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in the same category, and claimed they had all been made to look foolish by the White House.

“Also note to CNN, sorry, I love CNN, but you got to stop putting Kellyanne on the air. It’s politics porn. You’re just getting your little ratings cracks, ok, but it’s disgusting,” Mika said.





RELATED: MSNBC personality explains the parallels between Donald Trump and Britney Spears

“There’s nothing that she brings to the table that’s honest. Your hosts know it. Your hosts look pained when they interview her because they know they’re just doing politics porn. They’re not doing news.”

The previous night, Conway appeared on Fox News, and expressed disappointment in how media had covered President Donald Trump’s dismissal of former FBI Director James Comey.