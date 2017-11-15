After several days of defending Alabama Senate candidate Judge Roy Moore on his Fox News program, Sean Hannity decided enough was enough. The Fox News host gave Moore a 24-hour ultimatum to come up with definitive proof that he was innocent of the sexual assault charges levied against him, much to the surprise of his viewers.





“Here’s where I am tonight,” Hannity said on Tuesday night. “Between this interview that I did and the inconsistent answers, between him, saying, ‘I never knew this girl,’ and then that yearbook comes out. For me, the judge has 24 hours. You must immediately and fully come up with a satisfactory explanation for your inconsistencies that I just showed. You must remove any doubt. If [he] can’t do this, then Judge Moore needs to get out of this race.”

Moore has been accused by five women of varying degrees of sexual harassment, including one woman who claims Moore tried to rape her when she was a teenager.

Hannity would go on to address Judge Moore and say that he owes the people of Alabama, his fellow Republicans and the country an answer.

The announcement came as a surprise to both Hannity’s critics and his fans.

“I honestly hope that Roy Moore responds back to Sean Hannity’s ultimatim in a most Trumpian way. The People of Alabama will decide this —not Sean Hannity!” one Twitter user wrote.

Another claimed that Hannity was siding with the “swamp creatures.”

“Hey @ seanhannity?? Wtf is your deal dude???? Why are siding with swamp creatures?? Did you hear about the son of Beverly Young coming forward saying she was lying?? There is NO evidence on # RoyMoore. Just a bunch of BS from the regular DC puke!!!” wrote Twitter user Jali_Cat.

Some believe that Hannity’s hand was likely forced after his Fox News program began losing advertisers.

“Notice how ‘principled conservative’ Sean Hannity flipped on Roy Moore after several advertising sponsors dropped him? I guess the ‘principles’ that guide his opinion are measured in ad revenue dollars # Hypocrite,” wrote another commenter.

Hannity wasn’t the only Fox News host who seemed to break from many conservatives in how they covered Roy Moore.

Fox News host Shepard Smith reported the news of Moore’s fifth accuser without any sort of social commentary, which is unlike how many of his colleagues have covered the story.