This weather woman could not hold it together, and everyone noticed

A weather woman struggled through a fit of giggles after a technical fail accidentally identified her as an ex-offender.

Kawser Quamer of BBC Scotland Weather was reporting on the weather when someone behind the scenes accidentally identified her as an ex-offender named Aaron Ramsay. It appears as though Quamer caught a glimpse of the name as she started giggling shortly after.

You mean @KawserQuamer and @CatrionaShearer? Afraid I can't think what you would be referring to…. pic.twitter.com/MG2USCSvP8 — Simon McCoy (@BBCSimonMcCoy) October 25, 2017

And she wasn’t the only one to be misidentified on camera. Anchor Catriona Shearer was identified as Ramsay’s fiancee, a woman named Vicky Stewart.

The ladies made light of the situation.





You did SO well to carry on K. I was avoiding all eye contact 😂 #whatsofunny? 😉 — Catriona Shearer (@CatrionaShearer) October 25, 2017

They also had some support along the way.

@KawserQuamer Glad the rehabilitation has gone well 😉 pic.twitter.com/4Fa4XbaFQK — David Welsh (@_DavidWelsh_) October 25, 2017

