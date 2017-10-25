This weather woman could not hold it together, and everyone noticed

A weather woman struggled through a fit of giggles after a technical fail accidentally identified her as an ex-offender.
Kawser Quamer of BBC Scotland Weather was reporting on the weather when someone behind the scenes accidentally identified her as an ex-offender named Aaron Ramsay. It appears as though Quamer caught a glimpse of the name as she started giggling shortly after.
And she wasn’t the only one to be misidentified on camera. Anchor Catriona Shearer was identified as Ramsay’s fiancee, a woman named Vicky Stewart.
The ladies made light of the situation.
They also had some support along the way.
RELATED: Off-duty NYPD cop caught on camera freaking out when told chocolate shop is closing