When a CNN host said she was “attacking” them, Kellyanne Conway turned the tables with this one-liner

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway joined CNN’s Brian Stelter on the show “Reliable Sources,” and their exchanges were heated at times.

At one point, Stelter asks Conway how “attacking” CNN makes America great again.

RELATED: Kellyanne Conway says that Hillary Clinton is “one of the only people” who still believes Russia collusion narrative

“So, in your first answer, you made several points about the administration’s accomplishments. But you started by attacking CNN. Why does attacking CNN make America great again?” Stelter asks.

Brian Stelter Challenges Kellyanne Conway: 'Why Does Attacking CNN Make America Great Again?' https://t.co/2m6Uudvvn1 (VIDEO) pic.twitter.com/acAXKOhWgz — Mediaite (@Mediaite) July 23, 2017

Conway replied the Stelter was asking her this to “go viral.”





“I’m sure you want that to go viral,” Conway said. “I’m not attacking CNN.”

“We’re very happy to take questions from an outlet that I think has been incredibly unfair and systematically against this president. I guess you made the business decision to do so,” she added.

You can watch the full video above.