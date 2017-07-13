Think you know everything about the Titanic? Here are some untold secrets of the disaster

After colliding with an iceberg, the unsinkable ship did the unthinkable — she began to sink. With more than 1,500 deaths, the sinking of the Titanic is one of the deadliest disasters in modern history.
This beautiful ship had more to it than you may know. Check out these eight unique facts about this iconic ship.
- It took three years to build the Titanic.
- The iceberg was spotted at 11:40 p.m. on April 14, 1912.
- Thomas Andrews, the designer of the Titanic, was on board when it sank.
- Edward Smith, the ship’s captain, also went down with the vessel.
- There were more than 1,500 bottles of wine on board.
- The water surrounding the boat was below 35 degrees Fahrenheit.
- The Titanic has its own newspaper called the “Atlantic Daily Bulletin.”
- The last supper served to first-class passengers consisted of 11 courses.