This man’s scissor mutilation of his ex-girlfriend is one of the sickest things we’ve ever seen

A man from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, who in 2016 was accused of one of the more gruesome and heinous mutilations we’ve seen, has finally pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated assault.

Tony Ledbetter, 45, has admitted that he used scissors to cut off his 39-year-old ex-girlfriend’s nipples during an argument about their relationship, the Argus Leader reported.

Police said Ledbetter and his ex-girlfriend were having an argument in October about their relationship when Ledbetter punched her, slammed her head on the ground and tried to get her to stop screaming by putting pressure on her throat with his forearm.





Then Ledbetter grabbed the scissors.

The victim was able to escape and call for help. Ledbetter himself called 911 to report the incident.

Fast forward to today, Ledbetter faces a maximum of 15 years per count of aggravated assault of which there are three. While that technically means 45 years, a plea agreement in place would put him behind bars for no more than 30 years.

That means he would be out of prison by the time he’s 75.

Ledbetter will be sentenced on Nov. 28.

As the Daily Mail noted, back when this case first came to light, Sioux Falls Public Information Officer Sam Clemens described it as “disturbing.”

“He ended up punching her in the face, slamming her head on the ground several times,” he said. “She was yelling and screaming for him to get off of her. He then took his forearm and put it to her throat, basically restricting her air.”

“The really disturbing part is when he went and grabbed some scissors and sat on top of her and used those scissors to cut off her nipples,” he added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.