Watch a road raging man try running his ex’s Ford Mustang off the road — the 911 call was absolutely terrifying

Police dash cam footage out of Lufkin, Texas, shows the dangerous incident that occurred in broad daylight on Friday when an angry ex-boyfriend followed his ex-girlfriend and tried ramming her Ford Mustang off the road.

RELATED: A road raging TV producer yelled that everyone was “under a citizen’s arrest,” and it only got weirder from there

Daniel Huerta, 39, was also wielding a hammer during his wild, road rage outburst.

The video tells you all you need to know, but there’s also audio of the 911 call included at the beginning of it. In that call, you can hear Huerta hitting into the Mustang while the woman is on the phone with police.





She is terrified and can barely complete a sentence without screaming hysterically. Keep in mind, this happened at about 10:00 a.m.

A spokeswoman for the Lufkin Police Department said the victim told authorities Huerta threatened to kill her.

“She called 911 at 10:09 a.m. to report that he was driving behind her on Timberland Drive and that she was in fear of him,” Jessica Pebsworth said, according to KTRE. “While she was on the phone with dispatch, Huerta began ramming her Ford Mustang with his Toyota Corolla. He also had a hammer in his hand, waving it out the window at her in a threatening manner.”

“The woman reported him running her off the road on a Loop 287 feeder near Eye Mart Express last week,” she added. “During that incident, she said that he threatened to kill her and struck her window with his fist before fleeing the scene.”

RELATED: Watch as road rage turns violent when a man in a truck is caught clubbing a cyclist and claims he “tried to walk away”

The 911 dispatcher was able to get the location of the attack and police arrested Huerta near a convenience store.

Huerta has been charged with aggravated assault with a vehicle.

We know that he and the victim used to be boyfriend and girlfriend, but it’s not clear what sparked this incident.