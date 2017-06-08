We have a date for when First Lady Melania and Barron Trump will reportedly move to the White House

First Lady Melania Trump and son Barron Trump will move to Washington D.C. as early next week, joining President Donald Trump in the White House. That’s according to White House sources to Politico.

The move comes after months of speculation as to when the family would come together in Washington, and if they would move at all.

Security costs for protecting the First Lady and Barron in Trump Tower has been estimated between $127,000 and $146,000 in taxpayer funds per day, according to Fox Business.





The most recent budget included $61 million to repay localities who had to schedule security and accommodations for the First Family. Most of that will go to New York City. Between Election Day and Inauguration Day alone, New York City spent $24 million in taxpayer funds defending Trump Tower.

The Fire Department of New York spent $1.7 million on Trump Tower-related costs, too.

Politico writes that Melania’s full-time presence in the White House could be a welcome addition for Trump as his approval rating remains near historic lows and Republicans struggle to put his agenda into law.

Former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg told Politico said “She’s a strong influence and personality, and I think she comforts him.”