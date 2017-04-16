A homeless Texas woman with meth in her bra lured two young boys to Walmart with promises of candy

In a bizarre incident out of Dallas, Texas, a homeless woman who police say had meth stored in her bra and lured two young boys she did not know to Walmart by promising to buy them candy has been arrested.

Twenty-three-year-old Castle Gately was arrested Tuesday, initially for shoplifting, but other factors learned after her arrest have her in even deeper trouble.

According to Dallas News, Gately was found to have meth stored in her bra. But wait, there’s more. Gately had two young boys with her, ages 5 and 6, whose mothers had called 911 to report them missing.





The two friends were playing outside.

They didn’t know who she was, and she didn’t know who they were, but she did promise to buy them “whatever they wanted,” the boys said, if they dropped their toys and went with her.

When at Walmart, the trio picked out items and attempted to walk out with them.

Loss prevention workers at Walmart stopped them and quickly realized that the children had no idea who Gately was. A person who saw that something was up told police that he saw Gately “luring the children with a chocolate bar.”

He said he followed her to Walmart.

After Gately was cuffed and searched, police discovered that she had a bag of crystal meth stored in her bra. They also said Gately is homeless.

While two children have been safely returned to their parents, Gately faces a host of charges, including: two counts of unlawful restraint of a minor, one count of substance possession and one count of property theft under $30,000.

Gately was taken to the Dallas County Jail, where her bail has been set at $150,000.