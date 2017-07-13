A man asked his ex-wife to turn the television down, so she set everything on fire

Judith Juste, a Lake Park, Fla. woman, was quite distraught by her ex-husband’s request to turn the television volume down. So distraught that she burned their rental house down.

Her ex-husband alleged that the 29-year-old was drunk, argued with him, and punched him, reports CBS12. He took his two children out of the house when Juste threatened to burn everything down.

Juste was said to have poured a bottle of lighter fluid on his clothes in the closet. She then used a BBQ lighter to set the clothes on fire.





The ex-husband also reported that Juste punched him when he went to put the fire out. The resulting fire reportedly caused $60,000 in damages to the house.

Juste was set to appear before a judge after being charged with battery and arson.