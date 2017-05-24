A toddler died after her mom’s boyfriend allegedly performed “wrestling moves” on her

A 2-year-old girl died from injuries sustained when her mother’s boyfriend performed “wrestling moves” on the toddler. Police say the child was abused over time and that she was “essentially tortured.”

The child was only identified as “AC.”

“Our prayers are with ‘AC’ and the investigators that were intimately involved with this investigation,” Sheriff Dave Marshak said in a statement.

The Jefferson County, Mo., couple, Richard Gamache Jr., 24, and the 19-year-old mother, Cheyenne Cook, face charges. They are accused of torturing the child, who died days after authorities responded to a call and found her at the home having seizures.





Gamache is charged with abuse or neglect of a child and was set a $500,000 cash-only bond. Cook is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. She was set a $2,500 cash-only bond, according to Fox43.

Authorities found clear signs of trauma on the child, and they later discovered that Gamache performed wrestling moves on the little girl, including one in particular called the “Batista Bomb,” prior to the injuries that led to her death, according to KTVI.

The “Batista Bomb” move involves flipping an opponent up onto the performer’s shoulders before slamming them back-first to the ground.

Investigators say the couple tried to hide signs of abuse and that there were also indications that there was abuse exchanged between the mother and boyfriend.

Police say the mother was aware Gamache’s abuse of the child and did not try to intervene or seek medical help.