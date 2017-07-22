Hours after Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington took his life, hackers attacked his wife’s Twitter account and posted vicious lies

From the files of people can be extremely cruel comes news that hours after Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington died, internet trolls hacked his widow’s Twitter account and posted hurtful tweets.

The hackers posted seven tweets from Talinda Bennington’s account with messages such as she never really loved her husband, had only “married for the money,” and that she was having an affair with Linkin Park band member Mike Shinoda.

Bennington was found dead in his home Thursday, an apparent suicide by hanging, according to law enforcement. It was an eerily similar death to that of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, who was good friends with Chester Bennington. Thursday also would have been Cornell’s 53rd birthday.





The tweets were soon deleted, but obviously not before Twitter users captured screen shots and shared them.

Many users seemed unsure if the tweets were real or not, but most issued criticism toward the insensitivity the hackers’ ugly statements.

Friends and family of the singer are said to have been in absolute “shock” over the rocker’s death because it was revealed they believed he “was in a good place in his life.”

However, there are also reports that Bennington had not been the same since his friend Cornell took his own life two months ago.

Bandmates were stunned by his death as well. Sources told TMZ the band was scheduled to do a photo shoot in Hollywood later on Thursday.

A Linkin Park band member came to Bennington’s home Thursday morning to pick him up, but the police were already there.