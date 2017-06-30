People were shocked when they noticed racist tweets being posted on a Florida school district’s Twitter page

People noticed a series of offensive tweets on the Port St. Lucie, Florida, school district’s Twitter account early Friday morning.

The tweets were aimed at black Americans and even included a picture of a lynching, reports TC Palm.

Deputy Superintendent Dr. Jon Prince said that the tweets were “offensive.”

“It was compromised externally,” Price said. He also explained that while there is certainty from school officials and security that the messages did not come from an internal source, the source of the messages is still being determined. Discussions are also underway about the best methods to avoid a similar situation in the future.





The school district shared the following statement: