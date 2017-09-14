Registered sex offender arrested after allegedly going after two children in a single month

A registered sex offender with a record of sexual abuse has been arrested again after police say he raped an 11-year-old and molested a two-year-old in the span of a single month.

Dave Saffeels, 57, is charged with three counts of statutory rape, three counts of statutory sodomy, one count of child molestation and one count of furnishing pornographic material to a minor.

Saffeels allegedly raped an 11-year-old three times who he said was “sexually provocative,” according to police charging documents reviewed by the Springfield News-Leader. He allegedly said the rape victim was “often wearing short shorts” and sat “with her legs spread.” He also told investigators she once “suggestively ate a popsicle” in front of him.





Two of those rapes happened in the Cox South Hospital in Springfield, Missouri, according to police. Saffeels and the 11-year-old victim were both at the hospital to visit a new mother, and were left alone in the same room. Police say Saffeels also raped the girl at her home on a different date.

In a separate incident, Saffeels is charged with molesting a two-year-old whose mother allegedly knew he was a registered sex offender.

The parents discovered the abuse when they went to give their two-year-old a bath and she covered her groin, according to police reports. The two-year-old resisted bathing the sensitive area, saying “ouch.”

Saffeels is awaiting trial and held on $500,000 bond.