Utterly depraved texts revealing a couple’s plans to molest children have shocked a courtroom

A passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight from Seattle to San Jose last week spotted a couple that had been discussing via text the drugging and raping two 5- and 7-year-old children. Those two kids have been saved from unthinkable abuse.

We know more now about what was planned because of court details related to the arrests of 56-year-old Michael Kellar and his 50-year-old girlfriend, Gail Burnworth, and it is shocking.





According to the Los Angeles Times, Burnworth has been living with three children, her ex-husband and her ex-husband’s wife. Documents say she discussed drugging two children she was babysitting with Benadryl so she could record herself molesting them in their sleep and send Kellar the videos.

Burnworth said she could molest the children on camera even while people were around but that it would by safer on a Sunday when no one was home.

“No I think I can do it if I don’t have parents over my shoulder or worried about who’s going to walk in on me. And then on Sunday I will have the kids no parents just kids,” she said.

Kellar responded to the idea to this with apparent enthusiasm, saying, “…you can do this or are you just saying this???”

The Los Angeles Times also reported that the couple discussed bestiality.

It was a preschool teacher on vacation who saw these text messages on Kellar’s phone during the flight, took pictures and alerted authorities.

She told the Mercury News that she didn’t know how she saw the message “child in their underwear,” but she knew what she had to do.

“I don’t know how I saw it, I just saw in big text, ‘child in their underwear,’” she said. “I thought, ‘What did I just see?’ My heart started racing. Then I could see more texts coming in.”

Kellar was arrested when the plane landed, and Burnworth was arrested shortly thereafter.

Kellar initially told police that these were just fantasies brought on by the couple’s sexual fetishes, but both of them admitted they were sexually aroused by children.

Burnworth further admitted that she had made 20 videos of child porn involving the victims and sent them to Kellar. Police had said they had reason to believe the children had already been victimized.

Kellar now faces charges of felony attempted child molestation and two counts of felony solicitation of a sex crime, while Burnworth has been charged with felony sexual exploitation of a minor, first-degree felony rape of a child and felony dealing in depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, KIRO reported.