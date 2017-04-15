Yet another baby has died because a parent left him in a hot car, this time for five hours

A 1-year-old boy died in Texas Friday after being left in his car seat for what may have been as long as five hours, according to police.

The boy’s mother found the child in the car, according to WFAA. Her screaming alerted neighbors, and first responders were called. Neighbors tried to revive the child until authorities arrived, but the child never regained consciousness, according to WFAA. A police spokeswoman told WFAA that the child may have been in the car unattended for up to five hours.





Kingston Jackson would have celebrated his second birthday next month.

According to authorities, no arrests have been made, but the investigation remains active.