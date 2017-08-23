20 years later, a plague of conspiracy theories haunts Princess Diana’s death

Princess Diana was only 36 years old when she was pronounced dead at a Paris hospital following a horrific car crash that also killed her boyfriend Dodi Fayed and driver Henri Paul. Bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones was the only occupant of the car to survive. But 20 years after her death, a cult of conspiracy theories still swirls around those final moments in the Pont d’Alma tunnel. Fayed and Diana were leaving the Ritz in Paris in a Mercedes S230 when the car crashed.

The crash was attributed to a excessive speeds and the alcohol discovered in Paul’s bloodstream. Paparazzi were accused of provoking a high-speed chase, and a British jury found in 2008 that Diana and the others in the car were “unlawfully killed through the reckless actions of their driver and paparazzi.” But for some, the loss of the people’s princess isn’t so simple. Here a few of the explanations conspiracy theorists offer.