A former MTV reality star has sadly passed away, and investigators fear his cause of death was all too common

Update 6/7/2017: TMZ reports that Dias was found with two vertical lacerations on his forearm. Investigators are reportedly now treating his death as a possible suicide.

Rest in peace, Danny Dias.

According to TMZ, the former cast member of MTV’s “Road Rules” has died, and investigators believe drugs may be the cause.

Dias was reportedly at his Brooklyn home on Saturday with a friend, who later told law enforcement that he saw Dias take what he believed was LSD and mushrooms. According to the friend, Dias “freaked out” and went into his bedroom. That was the last time the friend saw him.





The unnamed friend then left the apartment and tried to get a hold of the former reality star over the next two days. On Monday, he returned to Dias’ home and found him dead in his room.

He was just 33 years old.