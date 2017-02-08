A man popped the question during a meet and greet with Céline Dion and the look on her face says it all

This moment totally caught Céline Dion off guard.

Over the weekend, Dion accidentally became part of a couple’s engagement when Nick Janevski asked his girlfriend, Austin McMillian, to marry him. But no one was more surprised than Dion.

E! News caught up with the bride-to-be, who dished on what really happened that evening.

“After the first photo with [Céline], he got down on one knee and asked me to marry him,” McMillian said. “I was shocked and couldn’t get any words out so Céline backed up into the curtain behind us and said, ‘Are you going to say yes?'”





Of course she said yes, and shared the hilarious yet romantic moment on Instagram.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian shows what happened when daughter North got a little too creative with her nail polish

“@celinedion is about the only person i wouldn’t mind photobombing the pictures of our proposal 😍💍I’m still floating around in the clouds over here feeling like it’s a dream!! my heart is so happy!! what a dream come true,” she captioned the photo.

@celinedion is about the only person i wouldn't mind photobombing the pictures of our proposal 😍💍I'm still floating around in the clouds over here feeling like it's a dream!! my heart is so happy!! what a dream come true A photo posted by austin mcmillan (@austinmcmillan) on Feb 5, 2017 at 9:06am PST

“Celine was shocked,” McMillian told E!. “She was super sweet and wished us a long and happy marriage like she had with her husband and then invited herself to the wedding!”

Dion’s reaction during the actual proposal was also priceless. She was completely blown away and in shock as Janevski asked his lady love to marry him.

“when @celinedion is just as shocked as you are at your PROPOSAL !!! 💍😱💗 there are no words to describe this moment! what i thought was just going to be a special night seeing my favorite performer turned out to be a night filled with so much happiness, surprise & celebration with everyone we love & even ended with donuts and ice cream so idk how it could get better! i get to marry the man of my dreams & grow old with my best friend,” McMillian wrote in a second photo that features her new fiancé on one knee in front of Dion.



Congratulations to the happy couple!