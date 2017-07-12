A newly released 911 call reveals heartbreaking details about the night of Chris Cornell’s passing

The 911 call from the night that Chris Cornell passed away has been released, and it reveals that first responders were delayed in trying to save the singer because they had to remove him from the door from which he had hanged himself.

According to a police report, Cornell’s bodyguard kicked his hotel door open to find him unresponsive with an exercise band around his neck. Hotel staff then contacted the police.

RELATED: “He didn’t want to die.” Chris Cornell’s widow Vicky gives fans a look into the musician’s final night





“I have a non-responsive guest in the hotel, a 50-year-old male inside of Room 1136,” a hotel employee says in the recording before the dispatcher asks if said guest is breathing. “No. They found out that the guest is attempting to hang himself, so they’re trying to get him down so they can assist with CPR.”

Medics were unable to revive Cornell while performing CPR on him, and Cornell was pronounced dead. The medical examiner later ruled his death a suicide by hanging, but his family has contested that claim, arguing that he did not intentionally take his own life because he was under the influence of several drugs.

RELATED: Following the late singer’s tragic passing, Chris Cornell’s fans have been given one last music video