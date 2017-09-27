Actress calls out reporter for taking pictures up her skirt during film premiere

“Battle of the Sexes” star Natalie Morales went on a social media rampage after a photographer took photos up her skirt at the premiere of her new film.

Morales let the photographer have it in 10 tweets posted to Twitter after the premiere.

“So someone sent me photos of me having what they called a ‘wardrobe malfunction’ at last weekend’s premiere of ‘Battle of the Sexes,'” she began the rant.

“So you’re gonna come to an event that I’ve waited my whole life for, that I’m super proud of, to try and exploit my body? For your gain?” she continued. “Not that it would be okay at any time, but you know, this specifically is a red carpet, so I’m there for you. There’s a silent contract.”





For the premiere, Morales wore a long royal blue gown with a high slit because she wanted “some for that Angie [Angelina Jolie] look.”

She wrapped up the Twitter rampage with two tweets that really said it all.

“Also, JOKES ON YOU, I was wearing skin colored underwear so you can’t actually see my bits. But if you could? I wouldn’t be embarrassed,” she wrote. “But YOU should be. What a disgusting, horrifying job you have.”

Morales released an official statement regarding the incident in a post on Twitter.