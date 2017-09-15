Actress Heather Locklear suffers injuries after driving her car into a ditch

Heather Locklear, star of TV shows like “Melrose Place” and “T.J. Hooker,” has been hospitalized after driving her car into a ditch, according to Page Six.

The 55-year-old actress crashed her Porsche Thursday evening. According to the police, the accident occurred on Country Valley Road in Thousand Oaks, California. Sgt. Eric Buschow of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said her vehicle “left the road and went down into an embankment.”

Locklear’s injuries are said to be minor. The police also believe there were no drugs or alcohol involved in the crash. Locklear was also said to be “alert and cooperative” with the deputies. TMZ also reports that the police won’t check her phone records — in case she was distracted while driving — or how fast she was driving, as “it was only her in the wreck, no one else was injured and no property was damaged.”





Locklear has had previous struggles with alcohol and drug abuse, having gone to rehab in 2008 following a DUI and was hospitalized in 2012 after allegedly consuming prescription pills with alcohol.

TMZ also reports that Locklear was released from the hospital Friday morning. She shared a post on her Instagram account to tell her fans that she is “home and good.”