After being found at fault for a fatal crash, Venus Williams faces legal action from the victims’ family

Venus Williams is facing a lawsuit after being found at fault in a car accident that left a 78-year-old man dead and his wife severely injured.

The lawsuit filed by the victims’ family’s attorney, Michael Steinger, asserts that Williams did not yield the right of way during the June 9 incident and was speeding while distracted through a red light. Steinger is asking police to turn over evidence from the crash.

“At this point, we are attempting to both preserve the evidence and gain access to evidence,” he said on “Good Morning America.” “There were video cameras placed at guardhouses where Ms. Williams lives. Police have refused after multiple requests to turn those over to us, and we would like to see visual portrayal of the accident on those videos. They have impounded all the vehicles and have impeded our ability to do our investigation and move forward. Not sure what their reasoning is. They have refused to turn them over to us at this point.”





Jerome Barson suffered a fractured spine, internal bleeding and organ damage as a result of the accident. He later passed away in the hospital on June 22. His wife, the driver, suffered a cracked sternum and broken bones but survived. Their family is seeking an unspecified amount of money to cover the loss of earnings, medical bills, funeral fees, pain and suffering.

Williams’ attorney responded by saying, “Ms. Williams entered the intersection on a green light. The police report estimates that Ms. Williams was traveling at 5 mph when Mrs. Barson crashed into her. Authorities did not issue Ms. Williams with any citations or traffic violations.”

The police report does confirm that Williams was driving around 5 mph and that no alcohol, drugs or texting were involved. Police are still investigating the accident and are not expected to file criminal charges. However, they still found Williams responsible for the incident because she lacked the right of way.

