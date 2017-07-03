After revealing her own brain cancer diagnosis, Maria Menounos and her mom thanked fans for their prayers

Maria Menounos is so grateful for her fans.

On Monday, the TV and radio host opened up about the recent surgery she underwent to remove a golf-sized benign tumor from her brain. Her mother, Litsa Menounos, is also battling stage 4 cancer.

“It’s so surreal and crazy and unbelievable that my mom has a brain tumor and now I have one too?” she said of the diagnosis. Menounos’ doctors were able to remove 99.9% of the tumor and it has a a six or seven percent chance of returning. “I’ll take those odds any day.”





To thank fans for their outpouring support, Menounos took to Instagram with a smiley pic with her mom.

“First I wanna say thank you all for the well wishes, prayers and support. It’s been a crazy time here in our home. I want you all to know that I’m ok! Seriously I’m recovering well and should be as good as new very very soon!” she wrote. “Luckily I don’t need any further treatments but I can’t say the same about my mom. So please keep her in your prayers.”

Menounos went on to thank the staff at Cedars Sinai hospital for all of their “amazing” treatment during her stay.

Next-I need to thank everyone at @cedarssinai everyone there has been amazing. Most people want to rush out of the hospital to get home I kept saying I’ve never been treated kinder. I cried like a baby saying goodbye to the amazing nurses who took such good care of me. God bless nurses! I of course need to thank dr black and dr Chu for performing an amazing surgery and giving me the best bday gift ever-my health.

And, finally, Menounos shared her gratitude and love for her friends who have supported her.

And lastly, god has blessed me in so many ways but this too was a blessing. I got to hear what I have meant to my friends and family-it’s been quite moving for me. I want thank all of my incredible friends, family and even strangers who have shown me and my family such kindness. @alyssawallerce Thank you for being with me every step of the way. I couldn’t have done it without you. @iamjoegear You too! And to @undergaro the best nurse in the world..you never left the hospital and slept by my side there. you are my everything and I’m so thankful to you. You and dad have really been incredible to mom and me. You both have inspired me. I’ve never been more excited about life. I see so much so clearly. Will share more with all of you soon! Xo.

Menounos also announced she will be leaving E! News to focus on her health and some of her passion projects.