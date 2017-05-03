Alec Baldwin was no match for his adorable, spotlight-stealing daughter on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”

Alec Baldwin’s baby girl Carmen really stole the show on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” today!

On Wednesday, the 3-and-a-half year old danced out on the “Ellen” stage with her proud papa and totally stole his spotlight! DeGeneres herself couldn’t resist getting up and joining the two for a dance onstage.

When the party was over, Baldwin sent sweet Carmen backstage to her mother and joined DeGeneres onstage.

He and wife Hilaria Balwin are the parents of Carmen, 3 1/2, Rafael, 22 months, and Leonardo, 7 months.

RELATED: Jimmy Fallon expertly trolled Andy Cohen with these LOL-worthy photos from his awkward phase





“We had three kids in three years,” he said as the audience let out a gasp. “I was out of work. What do you want me to say? I wasn’t working. I was at home a lot.”

DeGeneres was completely flabbergasted as to how he can possibly keep up with all of those kids, and Baldwin admitted it still sometimes blows his mind that he has little ones again.

“I love having kids again. They are great. What would I say if I didn’t like them? Would I tell you that?” he joked.

Baldwin also shared a sweet story about his daughter Carmen making her red carpet debut for his recent film “Boss Baby.”

“She’s jumping up and down and dancing on the red carpet. She’s performing. She’s like Debbie Reynolds,” he said. “Our son, [Rafael], he comes on, and he’s like James Franco. He’s smoldering for the camera.”

“They are adorable! They are absolutely adorable!” DeGeneres gushed.