“America’s Got Talent” responds to the untimely death of Dr. Brandon Rogers, one of this season’s rising stars

Sadness has overcome the cast and crew on “America’s Got Talent.”

Over the weekend, up-and-coming singer and contestant from this season, Dr. Brandon Rogers, died in a car accident. He was 29 years old. The episode with his audition was reportedly set to air in a few weeks.

#TBT when you did what they thought you couldn't…and you still just getting started 🙌🏽🙇🏽 #ButGod A post shared by Dr. Brandon Rogers (@drb_rog) on Jun 23, 2016 at 11:25am PDT

Following the news of his death, “America’s Got Talent” released a statement with their condolences.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Dr. Brandon Rogers, who graced the ‘America’s Got Talent’ stage as a contestant,” a spokesperson for the show told US Weekly. “Our thoughts are with his family.”





Dr. Rogers previously gained some notoriety when his cover of Boyz II Men’s hit “On Bended Knee” caught the attention of the band. He was later invited to sing with the band during a January concert.

This past weekend has been nothing short of amazing!! Sharing the stage with my idols…literally a dream come true!! Thank you SO much to 3 of the dopest most insanely talented singers ever @BoyzIIMen !! A post shared by Dr. Brandon Rogers (@drb_rog) on Jan 23, 2017 at 11:38am PST

His family reportedly hopes that “AGT” airs the episode with his audition. A source close to the production said that NBC “will take the family’s guidance regarding how to best respect his memory in relationship to the episode he appears in.”