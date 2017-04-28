As Shannen Doherty prepares for a petscan, she shares with us another intimate look at her treatment

Actress Shannen Doherty was cleared for cancer a few months back, but she still has to face needles invasive needles to ensure that her health continues.

On Thursday, she shared a photo of her latest needling, where she is getting a petscan to check for diseases and traces of cancer.

“Have I mentioned how much I hate needles? This was prep for today’s petscan. I don’t care how much a person has been poked and prodded, it never gets easier,” she wrote on Instagram.

She then shared her incredibly positive outlook on life.





?Here’s the thing…. even with positive results, it’s the next five years that determine so much. So, let’s see how today turns out and then day by day. Live life to the fullest. Cherish every second. Love fiercely. And thank God for every second. I’ll keep you all posted and thank you for your positive energy and prayers. 💕 and yes…. that is a puff ball on top of my head. Just happy it’s growing!!”

Thank you for sharing your wisdom with us Shannen.

A Personal Look Into Actress Shannen Doherty’s Battle With Cancer