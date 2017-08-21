“Bachelor In Paradise” couples Jade and Tanner and Carly and Evan surprise fans with long-awaited baby news

“Bachelor” nation is growing!

This week, “Bachelor” franchise fans were in for a treat when two back-to-back baby announcements came from Jade (Roper) Tolbert and Tanner Tolbert AND Carly Waddell and Evan Bass!

The Tolberts welcomed their first child, a daughter, on Aug. 17 and waited just a few days to announce the name of their child.

“We did it! Our little sweetheart is here! She arrived on her own terms, quickly and four weeks early, but she is perfect in every way, healthy and doing well,” the new mom wrote on Instagram following the birth. “Precious little girl, there are no words to describe the feeling of holding you in our arms for this first time and looking into your beautiful eyes. We love you so much. #bestdayever #ilovemyfamily”





Love My Girls… @babyjanner arrived this morning at 10:03 AM… she decided to surprise us and come a little early… but mom and her are doing great… Best day of my life A post shared by Tanner Tolbert (@tanner.tolbert) on Aug 17, 2017 at 5:29pm PDT

On Sunday, Jade took to Twitter to share the name they gave their daughter, Emerson Avery Tolbert, according to PEOPLE.

“It’s official! Say hello to Emerson Avery Tolbert! Born just a little early at exactly 36 weeks, weighing 6lbs 8oz and measuring 20 [inches],” she wrote.

It's official! Say hello to Emerson Avery Tolbert! Born just a little early at exactly 36 weeks, weighing 6lbs 8oz and measuring 20"! 💗👶💗 pic.twitter.com/VBIrW1O7G1 — Jade Tolbert (@jadelizroper) August 21, 2017

Carly Waddell and Evan Bass shared baby news of their own over the weekend with an adorable gender reveal on Instagram. The couple’s televised wedding ceremony aired on “Bachelor In Paradise” last week and featured their June 17 union in Mexico. Jade Roper Tolbert served as a bridesmaid at the occasion, and soon after the nuptials, the couple found out they were expecting, according to US Weekly.

“We were in Mexico, and it was actually a few days after our wedding, and it was a little Mexican town called Salulita. She was late. I was like, ‘You’re really funny. Let’s go to a Mexican drug store and get a test.’ We go into this drugstore, and after she went and took the test, and she comes out and was like, ‘I don’t know what that means. It’s in Spanish,'” Bass told the publication. “I had to Google, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re pregnant.’ We freaked out. It was extra special to find out down the street from where we got married, engaged, everything.”

On Sunday, the family announced they are expecting a little girl!

“This is our professional Gender Reveal photo! IT’S A GIRL!!!! I’m not the only girl anymore! Woo Hoo!!!” Waddell shared in a photo with her husband and his sons, Ensley, Nathan and Liam.

This is our professional Gender Reveal photo! 😂 IT'S A GIRL!!!! I'm not the only girl anymore! Woo Hoo!!!! 👛👙👗🐷 A post shared by Carly Waddell (@carlywad) on Aug 19, 2017 at 6:56pm PDT

Congratulations to the growing families!