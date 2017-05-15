Billie Lourd shared another beautiful tribute to her late mother, Carrie Fisher in celebration of Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day must have been tough for Billie Lourd.

On Sunday, the daughter of the late Carrie Fisher posted a beautiful throwback image of her with her mother from her childhood.

Lourd posted a simple heart emoji as the caption for the photo.

❤ A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on May 14, 2017 at 1:20pm PDT

Fisher passed away just days after Christmas Day 2016 after suffering a heart attack on a plane from London to Los Angeles. Just days later, her mother, Debbie Reynolds passed away following a stroke.

In April, Lourd surprised “Star Wars” fans at the film’s convention in Orlando, Fl.

My mom used to say she never knew where Princess Leia ended and Carrie Fisher began. She went from being an unknown actress, the daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, to Princess Leia.” she told the audience at the time.

Fisher and Reynolds were laid to rest together Hollywood’s Forest Lawn Memorial Park. A public funeral was held for the actresses in March and in early May, a mother and daughter was unveiled at their grave site.