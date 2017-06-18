Bindi Irwin shared some of her favorite memories with the late Steve Irwin in honor of Father’s Day

Father’s Day is likely very emotional for Bindi Irwin.

The daughter of the late Steve Irwin celebrated the occasion on Sunday with a gorgeous tribute to her dad. Irwin shared some of her favorite childhood memories in the video montage that featured some of her dad’s wild antics and fun character.

“Dad, you give me strength every day. These memories will live with me forever. I miss you with all my heart but I’m beyond grateful for the time we had. I hope someday we are all together again. I love you,” she wrote alongside the post.





Steve Irwin died in September 2006 after being stung by a stingray while filming a wildlife documentary. Bindi Irwin was only 8 years old when he died.

The now-18-year-old is continuing her father’s legacy and inherited his love of animals and wildlife conservation. She still lives in the Australia Zoo with mom Terri and brother Robert Irwin.

He would be so proud of her!!