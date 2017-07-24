Bindi Irwin’s boyfriend shared a beautiful tribute to her in celebration of her 19th birthday

Happy birthday, Bindi Irwin!

Over the weekend, the former “Dancing with the Stars” champ celebrated her 19th birthday, and in honor of the occasion, her longtime boyfriend Chandler Powell shared a sweet tribute to her on Instagram.

Happy Birthday for tomorrow to the kindest, strongest, most beautiful soul I have ever met. We have been together for years now and loving you will always be the greatest blessing. Every day I aspire to be more like you in the way you work tirelessly for what you believe in and the people you love most, all while carrying the most gorgeous smile. After all the adventures we have experienced together, I can only imagine what the years to come will hold. You make me smile bigger than I ever knew was possible and give me the most amazing memories that I will carry with me forever. I love you. Happy birthday sweetheart ❤ @bindisueirwin





On her birthday, he shared another tribute to his sweetie.

You see her dancing on the TV, hand feeding crocodiles, running a zoo, and fighting for conservation all while spreading more love, light and happiness than anyone else. After all she works tirelessly for and dedicates herself to, all she asks for in return is a good book, a warm cup of tea and lots of hugs. If that isn’t perfection I don’t know what is. Happy birthday❤

To celebrate the occasion, the Australia Zoo put on a big birthday bash for Irwin, and she shared a few photos with fans following the party.

“A few of my favourite photos from this very special birthday. Thank you all for your kind words and wonderful posts. You made my day. It was lovely to celebrate with everyone who visited Australia Zoo today. I look forward to this next chapter in my life. Love & Light Always x,” she wrote alongside the Instagram album.

She also shared a sweet note to her support system, mom Terri Irwin and brother Robert.

“Here’s to the greatest love of all. Thank you for making today and every day so special. I love you Mum & Robert ❤️,” she wrote.

Looks like she had a great birthday!