"Octomom" Natalie Suleman shares a rare look at her big family almost 9 years after welcoming octuplets
Age-defying Elizabeth Hurley proved to the world that she’s still got it — even at 52 years old — by sharing one sizzling snap on Instagram this week.


The actress, who was promoting her swimwear line on Black Friday, posed for a photo, wearing a teenie weenie bikini, flaunting her incredible figure and captioning it on Instagram with three kissy face emojis.

@elizabethhurleybeach #BlackFriday 😘😘😘

A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on

It appears the smoking hot picture was taken during the “Royals” star’s recent trip to the Maldives, during which she gave fans plenty of looks at herself in a bikini by modeling off several bathing suits on Instagram.

All that glitters….. new Jessica Bikini @elizabethhurleybeach @velaaprivateisland

A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on

In one gorgeous video, the British sex symbol sunbathed in a skimpy gold bikini top with matching bottoms and danced to festive music in the background, captioning it, “All that glitters…..” as the sun bounced off of her top.

New bikini @elizabethhurleybeach @ooresorts 😘😘

A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on

In another, Hurley oozes sex appeal while modeling a “new bikini” as she climbs a set of stairs out of the ocean while donning a bright red swimsuit. When she reaches the top of the stairs, she blows a kiss at the camera.

The “Austin Powers” actress, who clearly enjoys being in the spotlight, recently shared that she doesn’t want her 15-year-old son Damian, whom she shares with ex Steve Bing, to become a celebrity because she doesn’t want him to feel “trapped by fame.”

