Age-defying Elizabeth Hurley proved to the world that she’s still got it — even at 52 years old — by sharing one sizzling snap on Instagram this week.
The actress, who was promoting her swimwear line on Black Friday, posed for a photo, wearing a teenie weenie bikini, flaunting her incredible figure and captioning it on Instagram with three kissy face emojis.
It appears the smoking hot picture was taken during the “Royals” star’s recent trip to the Maldives, during which she gave fans plenty of looks at herself in a bikini by modeling off several bathing suits on Instagram.
In one gorgeous video, the British sex symbol sunbathed in a skimpy gold bikini top with matching bottoms and danced to festive music in the background, captioning it, “All that glitters…..” as the sun bounced off of her top.
In another, Hurley oozes sex appeal while modeling a “new bikini” as she climbs a set of stairs out of the ocean while donning a bright red swimsuit. When she reaches the top of the stairs, she blows a kiss at the camera.
The “Austin Powers” actress, who clearly enjoys being in the spotlight, recently shared that she doesn’t want her 15-year-old son Damian, whom she shares with ex Steve Bing, to become a celebrity because she doesn’t want him to feel “trapped by fame.”
