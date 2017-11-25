Age-defying Elizabeth Hurley proved to the world that she’s still got it — even at 52 years old — by sharing one sizzling snap on Instagram this week.





The actress, who was promoting her swimwear line on Black Friday, posed for a photo, wearing a teenie weenie bikini, flaunting her incredible figure and captioning it on Instagram with three kissy face emojis.

@elizabethhurleybeach #BlackFriday 😘😘😘 A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Nov 24, 2017 at 3:00pm PST

It appears the smoking hot picture was taken during the “Royals” star’s recent trip to the Maldives, during which she gave fans plenty of looks at herself in a bikini by modeling off several bathing suits on Instagram.

All that glitters….. new Jessica Bikini @elizabethhurleybeach @velaaprivateisland A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Nov 2, 2017 at 2:02pm PDT

In one gorgeous video, the British sex symbol sunbathed in a skimpy gold bikini top with matching bottoms and danced to festive music in the background, captioning it, “All that glitters…..” as the sun bounced off of her top.

New bikini @elizabethhurleybeach @ooresorts 😘😘 A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Oct 23, 2017 at 6:19am PDT

In another, Hurley oozes sex appeal while modeling a “new bikini” as she climbs a set of stairs out of the ocean while donning a bright red swimsuit. When she reaches the top of the stairs, she blows a kiss at the camera.

The “Austin Powers” actress, who clearly enjoys being in the spotlight, recently shared that she doesn’t want her 15-year-old son Damian, whom she shares with ex Steve Bing, to become a celebrity because she doesn’t want him to feel “trapped by fame.”

