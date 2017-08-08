Bristol Palin shares her “teeniest” baby’s latest milestone in a sweet family pic with husband Dakota Meyer

Baby Atlee Bay is already three months old!

The youngest daughter of Bristol Palin and hubby Dakota Meyer celebrated another milestone and the proud mom was there to show it off on Instagram.

“our teeniest tiny is 3 months today!! she is the SWEETEST and i’m betting will be our easiest, so in love 😍,” she wrote on Tuesday.

The mom of three has been loving her little ones and even shared a sweet video of big sister Sailor Grace playing with Atlee.

“2 under 2 life 👯,” she wrote alongside the video.

Her little boy, Tripp, 8, also got some social media love from Palin when she shared a sweet photo of him rock climbing.

“can’t even begin to wrap my head around the fact that he’s almost in 3rd grade 😩 my #TrippEaston,” she wrote.

Her little family is growing up!