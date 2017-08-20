Britney Spears gives lip-syncing accusers “Something to Talk About” by belting out a classic Southern hit mid-concert

Britney Spears is sick and tired of people accusing her of lip-syncing during her Las Vegas shows, and on Saturday night, she took time to set the record straight.

She said during last night’s concert:

I’ve been doing a lot of thinking lately, right, OK. This morning, I woke up and I was like listening to the news and there’s a lot of things going on in the world and stuff, but basically, I looked and I was like, ‘You know what, the press and the media, my whole life, you know, it’s really crazy,’ because one minute, they tear you down and it was really horrible and the next minute, you’re on top of the world, you know.





“I’ve never really spoke about it, you know, and I’m a Southern girl, I’m from Louisiana, I’m from the South,” she continued. “And I have to keep it real, so I just want to make sure I keep having you motherfuckers something to talk about, okay?”

Spears then launched into a live cover of Bonnie Raitt’s “Something to Talk About,” and boy, did she nail it.

@BritneySpears performing live "Something To Talk About" #pieceofme show🙌🤓❤️ #britney #itsbritneybitch #britneyspears A post shared by Fernando Gamboa (@ferblackout) on Aug 19, 2017 at 10:50pm PDT

Britney singing "Something to Talk About" live 😵 #shook #pieceofme A post shared by Joey Monroe (@joeymonroe) on Aug 19, 2017 at 11:04pm PDT

Her stunning performance comes nearly two months after she publicly defended herself against lip-syncing rumors, saying, “A lot of people think that I don’t do live. … It really pisses me off, because I am busting my ass out there and singing at the same time, and nobody ever really gives me credit for it.”

