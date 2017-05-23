Celebrities took to social media to share their heartbreak and condolences following the death of Sir Roger Moore

Hollywood is mourning the loss of the great Sir Roger Moore.
On Tuesday, news of Moore’s sudden death made headlines after his children issued a statement explaining that Moore died after a “short but brave battle with cancer.” He was 89 years old.
Moore began his acting career as an extra alongside Stewart Granger in the film “Caesar and Cleopatra” at the age of 17. He studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in the United Kingdom and later went on to play James Bond in several of the Bond franchise films, including “Diamonds Are Forever” (1971) and “Live and Let Die” (1973).
Following news of his death, his fellow celebrities took to social media to mourn the actor.
I am devastated to learn of Roger Moore’s passing. The first leading role I ever had as a Bond girl was such a new and frightening world and Roger held my hand and guided me through every process. He taught me about work ethic and humility. He was so funny, kind and thoughtful to everyone around him and in that Roger taught me what a movie star really was and should be. Through his lifelong work with UNICEF he showed me the true meaning of being a humanitarian and giving back. He was my Bond. – Jane Seymour
His is survived by his wife, Kristina, and three children, Deborah Moore, Geoffrey Moore and Christian Moore.
A private funeral will be held in Monaco, per his wishes.
