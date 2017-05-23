Celebrities took to social media to share their heartbreak and condolences following the death of Sir Roger Moore

Hollywood is mourning the loss of the great Sir Roger Moore.

On Tuesday, news of Moore’s sudden death made headlines after his children issued a statement explaining that Moore died after a “short but brave battle with cancer.” He was 89 years old.

Moore began his acting career as an extra alongside Stewart Granger in the film “Caesar and Cleopatra” at the age of 17. He studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in the United Kingdom and later went on to play James Bond in several of the Bond franchise films, including “Diamonds Are Forever” (1971) and “Live and Let Die” (1973).





RELATED: This dancing pair really turned up the heat for part one of the “Dancing with the Stars” finale

Following news of his death, his fellow celebrities took to social media to mourn the actor.

Few are as kind & giving as was Roger Moore. Loving thoughts w his family & friends. He will be missed too by UNICEF pic.twitter.com/fYAEUqAaaw — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) May 23, 2017

Roger Moore , loved him — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) May 23, 2017

R.I.P Sir Roger Moore. He was the king of cool. — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) May 23, 2017

The ultimate James Bond… so sad to hear that Roger Moore has passed away. Thoughts and prayers are with his family…🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/2iU7pl78uG — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) May 23, 2017

I am devastated to learn of Roger Moore’s passing. The first leading role I ever had as a Bond girl was such a new and frightening world and Roger held my hand and guided me through every process. He taught me about work ethic and humility. He was so funny, kind and thoughtful to everyone around him and in that Roger taught me what a movie star really was and should be. Through his lifelong work with UNICEF he showed me the true meaning of being a humanitarian and giving back. He was my Bond. – Jane Seymour A post shared by Jane Seymour (@janeseymour) on May 23, 2017 at 7:46am PDT

RIP Sir Roger Moore. My first Bond and one of the first actors that I loved as a kid. And a lovely, funny, warm person to boot. Farewell. — edgarwright (@edgarwright) May 23, 2017

My ❤️ Aches. 😢 R.I.P. Roger Moore pic.twitter.com/uWNebcS59L — Robbin Young (@Robbin_Young) May 23, 2017

Oh no.

As if today wasn't already sad enough.

RIP Sir Roger Moore, 89.

A wonderful actor & lovely man. pic.twitter.com/MHi2A6jvTQ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 23, 2017

His is survived by his wife, Kristina, and three children, Deborah Moore, Geoffrey Moore and Christian Moore.

A private funeral will be held in Monaco, per his wishes.

(H/T PEOPLE)