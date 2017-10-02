Celine Dion, Adam Levine and more celebs send prayers after the mass shooting in Las Vegas

Celebrities are joining other users on social media in sending condolences and prayers after a gunman opened fire on a crowd of concertgoers during Jason Aldean’s concert at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.

A Nevada sheriff confirmed that the death toll is now up to 50, and more than 200 were injured when suspected gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across the street from the concert. Paddock is dead.

In the early hours of Monday morning, musicians, actors and TV personalities took to social media to offer prayers to the victims.

Praying for all the innocent victims and their families in Las Vegas – Céline xx… #LasVegas — Celine Dion (@celinedion) October 2, 2017

Good Lord. Praying for the people in Las Vegas. The dead, the wounded the terrified and for our country. — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) October 2, 2017

Praying for the victims and their families in Vegas 🙏🏿 — AKON (@Akon) October 2, 2017

Woke up to terrible news. My prayers go out to Vegas right now, this is horrible — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) October 2, 2017

Can't believe the headlines from Las Vegas this morning. Praying for everyone! 🙏🏻 #PRAYERSFORVEGAS — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) October 2, 2017

So devastated by what happened in Las Vegas. How can such terrible people exist in this world…. Sending so many thoughts and prayers 🙏 — Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) October 2, 2017

Thank you to the Las Vegas first responders, in the thick of the terrible shootings there. Your actions helped save lives tonight. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 2, 2017

My heart is breaking for the innocent people in Las Vegas. This is absolutely devastating. — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) October 2, 2017

WTF, every week if it isn't a natural disaster destroying people's lives it's a human one. Anyone in Vegas please stay indoors and safe. 💔 — Sharna Burgess (@SharnaBurgess) October 2, 2017

Praying for all those involved in Vegas — Nick Viall (@viallnicholas28) October 2, 2017

Praying for everyone here in Vegas. I witnessed the most unimaginable event tonight. We are okay. Others arent. Please pray. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

I'm praying for everyone affected by the Vegas tragedy. My heart breaks for you all. — Sean Lowe (@SeanLowe09) October 2, 2017

Condolences to all of those scarred by the violence in Las Vegas last night. We are with you. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 2, 2017

A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on Oct 1, 2017 at 11:43pm PDT

I can’t wrap my head around the atrocity in Vegas. Sending my heart and deepest regrets to the families and friends affected. #prayforvegas — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) October 2, 2017