Céline Dion was choked up as she shared this beautiful tribute to the victims of the Manchester attacks

Céline Dion is mourning the victims of the Manchester attacks.

On Tuesday, Dion stopped the show to share her condolences and say a few words about the victims to her audience.

“I want to send our thoughts and prayers to all of the innocent people in Manchester who have suffered following the horrific attack at Ariana Grande’s concert,” she said to the crowd. “And, many of them, young children […] and, really all they wanted to do was have some fun and go to a concert and listen to some music. Just like, pretty much we are doing tonight.”





“What happened last night, makes no sense whatsoever. We live in different times and we need to love each other more than ever,” Dion continued. “We need to support each other more than ever as well. What do you say we show our love to all of those in Manchester tonight? What do you think about that?”

The audience cheered in response.

“So, what I want to do, I want you all to stand up, please,” she said as the crowd and her backup musicians and singers stood. “Let’s turn the lights on so they are on and I can see you very well.”

Dion asked everyone in the room to join hands.

“Let’s stand up for Manchester and show them that we care. We are framing this and we are going to send it across the ocean to those beautiful souls. So, let’s do that,” she said. “That’s it. You look wonderful. Thank you.”

“They will be seeing you and they will feel your love,” she added.

Dion took to Instagram following the show to share her support and the photos from the evening.

“Céline and her audience join hands in support of the people of Manchester -Team Céline,” she captioned the image.

Céline et son public s'unissent en soutien aux gens de Manchester / Céline and her audience join hands in support of the people of Manchester -Team Céline #prayformanchester #Manchester A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion) on May 23, 2017 at 9:44pm PDT

She also shared an official statement in reaction to the horrifying news.

“There are no words to express how deeply saddened I am to learn about the tragic news in Manchester… the senseless loss of so many beautiful souls,” she wrote in the post. “My prayers and thoughts go out to all of those who have lost their loved ones and to those who are suffering. I pray that you will receive the courage and strength to get through this. I am with you… All my love, Céline.”