Charlie Sheen has a new girlfriend, and now she’s weighing in on his HIV diagnosis

Julia Stambler isn’t afraid of her new boyfriend’s HIV diagnosis.

According to TMZ, actor Charlie Sheen is now dating Stambler, and the two are taking necessary precautions to make sure she doesn’t contract the virus. Sheen claims his HIV levels are “undetectable,” and he is on anti-viral meds. The couple also uses protection to keep the virus from spreading.

RELATED: Nick Gordon, former boyfriend of late Bobbi Kristina Brown, is in more legal trouble after being arrested

The tabloid reports that many of Stambler’s friends warned her about dating a man with HIV, but she believes that is an ignorant way of thinking. She reportedly wants to end the stigma around living with HIV. She also reportedly believes that Sheen has been clean for the last year and a half because his HIV drug trial requires drug tests.





Stambler was also introduced to Sheen by his ex, Brooke Mueller. Mueller reportedly approves of the relationship and is happy for the couple.