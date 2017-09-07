Chester Bennington is all smiles in a heartbreaking family photo taken before his death

Chester Bennington’s widow shared a touching family photo, featuring the late singer with a big smile on his face, along with a powerful message on Thursday.

Talinda Bennington, who was married to the Linkin Park front man for nearly 12 years, posted the picture on Twitter. In it, the rock star happily gazes at the ocean while surrounded by his wife and four of his six children.

“This was days b4 my husband took his own life,” she wrote as the caption. “Suicidal thoughts were there, but you’d never know. # f uckdepression.”





Just days after the photo was taken, Bennington was found unresponsive in his L.A. home. It was later determined that he had committed suicide on what would have been his dear friend Chris Cornell’s 56th birthday. Both men took their lives in the same fashion, by hanging.

Since his passing, Bennington’s widow has been using Twitter to update fans on how she and the six children he left behind from three relationships are coping with the incredible loss. She has also become an avid advocate for suicide awareness, sharing links to charities and fundraisers to benefit those suffering from mental illness.

