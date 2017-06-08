Chris Cornell’s bandmates honor him in the sweetest way, just weeks after his suicide

Some of Chris Cornell’s former bandmates have paid tribute to the late singer by performing one of his hits with a spotlight trained on the microphone.

It happened during the Prophets of Rage show in Berlin on Wednesday. The band is made up of former members of Rage Against the Machine, who joined with Cornell to form Audioslave in 2001. The band played an instrumental version of Audioslave’s 2003 hit “Like a Stone,” with a spotlight on the microphone. Fan video shows the crowd providing the vocals.

