Christina El Moussa officially files for divorce — will Tarek get his requested spousal support?

Christina El Moussa has submitted her divorce documents.

Her ex, Tarek El Moussa, filed for divorce in January and, in his documents, requested spousal support. According to PEOPLE, Christina cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and requested joint legal and physical custody of their children, daughter Taylor, 6, and son Brayden, who will be 2 on Aug. 20.

Christina has requested spousal support and asked the court to dismiss Tarek’s request for spousal support. She also asked that he be responsible for all legal cost she incurs through the divorce proceedings.





Since the split, Christina has been dating California businessman Doug Spedding. The two were recently spotted together on the Fourth of July with their respective children.

“Their children are only a few years apart, so they’ve been doing a lot of activities with the kids: ice skating, swimming, BBQs, just low-key stuff at home,” a source previously said of the couple.

The former “Flip or Flop” couple have been focused on co-parenting their kids, and Tarek recently opened up about the adjustments the family has made.

“We’re getting through this by staying great friends and being the best parents possible,” he said. “Divorced couples who fight their whole lives really mess up their kids. We had a talk and said, ‘We still want the kids to understand we’re a unit — that we’re still a family even if we’re not together.’”