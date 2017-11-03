Corey Feldman publicly accuses actor who allegedly molested him as a child star in the 80s

Corey Feldman, who has alleged for years that he was the victim of a Hollywood pedophile ring, publicly accused actor Jon Grissom of molesting him in the 1980s.

The former child star made the accusation Thursday during an appearance on “The Dr. Oz Show.” He made the allegations moments before calling police to report the allegations.

“That is him,” Feldman said as host Mehmet Oz showed Feldman a photo of Grissom on his phone. “That is the guy.”

For the first time ever, @Corey_Feldman is exposing his alleged abusers. Join us tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/T93AGkL7r5 — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) November 1, 2017

Feldman said on the show that he wanted to out Grissom in his 2013 memoir Coreyography, but his lawyers wouldn't let him. Feldman said "Ron Crimson" was the name he chose for Grissom in the book.





At least one apparent Feldman fan picked up on the rhyming names and asked Feldman about it in a March tweet. Feldman answered with a cryptic response that hinted that the questioner’s assumption was correct.

hmmm can't confirm or deny, but that sure sounds familiar…. — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 2, 2017

“We had to change the names legally,” Feldman said. “The lawyers made me change the names. … They gave me a list of three or four, you know, names. I picked the one that sounded closest to his name.”

Feldman has publicly identified one of his former abusers as Marty Weiss, a former child talent manager and convicted sex offender. During an appearance on the “Today” show earlier this week, Feldman said he would be “happy” to name five other alleged abusers once he gets legal representation.