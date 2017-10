Costumes at LeBron James’s annual Halloween party have our eyes bugging out

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James dressed up as Pennywise the villainous clown from the Stephen King book and film β€œIT” for his most recent Halloween shindig. And as photographic evidence from the bash proves, James was unrecognizable in the terrifying costume.

Georgie!! Georgie!! #HappyHalloweenFolks 🎈🎈 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Oct 30, 2017 at 7:35pm PDT

The man of the honor is here! @KingJames aka Pennywise! pic.twitter.com/mQRXb4S0s3 — DJ Steph Floss (@djstephfloss) October 31, 2017

There’s even a video of James’ Pennywise getting down on the dance floor, and it’s probably the most disturbing thing you’ll see this year:

Pennywise. #lebron #lebronjames #kingjames A post shared by James Family Fanpage (@teamjamesfamily) on Oct 30, 2017 at 8:45pm PDT

But James wasn’t the only member of the Cavs roster with a terrifically spooky costume. A few of his team mates absolutely crushed it too.





Isaiah Thomas dressed up as NWA’s Eazy-E and completely nailed it.

Cruisin' down the street in my '64 #ripEazyE #StraightOuttaCompton #Halloween2017 A post shared by Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) on Oct 30, 2017 at 5:51pm PDT

RELATED:Β Ellen DeGeneres brought back her Karla Kardashian costume and had a big announcement

Dwyane Wade and his actress wife Gabrielle Union came disguised as 1980s R&B duo Milli Vanilli — let’s hope they lip-synced along to every song!

Channing Frye went as Blankman from the movie “Blankman.” Enough said:

Silly. Billy gum drops A post shared by Channing Frye (@channingfrye) on Oct 30, 2017 at 5:21pm PDT

J.R. Smith and his wife Jewel dressed as “SNL” characters Coneheads. The pair posed for this mind-blowing picture with Kevin Love — who transformed himself into former WCW wrestling star Sting — and his girlfriend Kate Bock, who dressed as Hollywood Hulk Hogan.

But Kyle Korver’s Willy Wonker came with its own set of Oompa Loompas:

ok now wait just one minute did Kyle Korver rent a couple little people to complete his costume pic.twitter.com/jinQsE1bwN — Jordan Zirm (@clevezirm) October 31, 2017

So there you have it: the Cavs may not up to much on the basketball court, but they’re crushing Halloween.