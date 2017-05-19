Days before he hung himself, Chris Cornell dedicated a message to his beloved wife

In the time that has passed since Chris Cornell of Soundgarden was found dead in a Detroit hotel room, several common themes have surrounded his death. By all accounts he seemed to be a devoted family man, whose wife and children were the center of his universe. Prior to his death, friends and fans report him seeming totally normal, and have spoken about his plans for the rest of Soundgarden’s now cancelled tour. Cornell’s social media feed is rife with messages, both positive and dark, that have been picked apart by fans and members of the press.





To my @vickycornell you are an angel and a lioness. The perfect mother and the perfect wife. I love you! Happy #MothersDay2017 pic.twitter.com/Olv4Wyh1zD — Chris Cornell (@chriscornell) May 14, 2017

One message in particular stands out, that shows how much he loved his wife. Days before his death, Cornell dedicated a Mother’s Day post to his “lioness.”

“To my @ vickycornell you are an angel and a lioness. The perfect mother and the perfect wife. I love you! Happy # MothersDay2017,” Cornell wrote.

Cornell’s death was ruled a suicide by hanging on Thursday afternoon. He was 52 years old.