Debbie Reynolds’ “Halloweentown” costars are planning a magical reunion to honor her

Kimberly J. Brown, who played the late Debbie Reynolds’ granddaughter in three “Halloweentown” movies, announced this week that she and some of her former cast mates would be reuniting to honor their late former costar.

The Cromwell family — including Brown (Marnie), J. Paul Zimmerman (Dylan), Judith Hoag (Gwen) and Emily Roeske (Sophie) — will be coming together for the 2017 Spirit of Halloweentown festival in St. Helens, Oregon in October. During their reunion, they plan to remember Reynolds.

“This year we wanted to do something extra special,” Brown said in a video posted to YouTube. “Unfortunately, late last year we lost the incomparable Debbie Reynolds, who played Grandma Aggie. And while I was so sad, I was also happy for her that she was at peace with her daughter Carrie, whom she loved so much … We wanted to do a special tribute to her and her role as Grandma Aggie and have a small monument set up there for her. So we’re going to do that this year during the lighting ceremony.”

Each year, the Oregon town where the movies were filmed decorates the streets to replicate the set, and a huge jack-o’-lantern in the Town Square is lit up. This year’s lighting ceremony and the revealing of Reynolds’ monument will happen on October 14.

