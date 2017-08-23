Do we hear wedding bells? J.Lo and A-Rod’s relationship may be heading to the next level

Those close to Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez can already picture them taking their relationship all the way down the aisle.

“Those in J.Lo’s inner circle see her relationship with A-Rod going the distance,” a source close to the couple told Entertainment Tonight. “They definitely see marriage potential here. J.Lo loves that they have so much in common. They’re both parents, and they’re both successful in business. Their lives, while busy, really complement each other.”

Another source seconded that sentiment, telling the publication that Rodriguez is “all in” with Lopez and that he’s “genuinely happy” in their relationship.





RELATED: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez show off their boxing skills as they tour his brand new gym

“Jennifer means the world to him, and he wants everyone to know it,” the source said. “His kids like her a lot, and that’s what means the most to him.”

Lopez and Rodriguez went public with their relationship back in March, and they’ve been going strong ever since. Both from New York, they each have two children and have been spending a lot of time getting to know one another’s families. In fact, earlier this week, Rodriguez shared a sweet photo of him and Lopez enjoying dinner with his daughter’s Natasha, 12, and Ella, 9, and captioned the snap, “Dinner with my girls.”

Dinner with my girls. #CoconutGrove #305 A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Aug 21, 2017 at 8:16am PDT

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez hit another relationship milestone over the weekend, and fans love it