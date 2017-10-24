“Double Trouble!” See which celebrity mom just welcomed these adorable newborn twins

Actress Jaime Pressly is a new mommy! She shared the announcement with fans on social media with an adorable photo of her twins, Leo and Lenon.

Pressly gave birth to the twins on Monday, Oct. 16, according to PEOPLE. The twins are the first children of Pressley and longtime boyfriend Hamzi Hijazi. She is also mom to son Dezi James, 10, from a previous relationship.

“They’re here! Introducing our new additions, Leo and Lenon, born October 16th. #DoubleTrouble,” she wrote alongside the photo.

Just weeks before welcoming the twins, Pressly showed off their giraffe themed nursery.

“Nursery Bliss! Getting ready with our new @potterybarnkids nursery! Love the classic style my boys can grow with! #lovemypbk,” she wrote.

She announced her pregnancy in June and said that she was in “shock” when she learned they were expecting twins, since twins don’t run in her family or Hijazi’s family.

“This wasn’t IVF or anything like that. It was just a shock, and I’m like, ‘Doctor, that’s impossible!'” she said, adding that the couple had been trying to conceive “for quite a while.”

Congratulations to the growing family!