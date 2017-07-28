Early 2000s pop singer Willa Ford clarifies comments amid backlash over blaming her failed career on 9/11

Willa Ford is trying to clear up any confusion.

This week, the former pop star sat down for an interview with Billboard in which she opened up about why she thinks her career tanked. In the early 2000s Ford was best known for her single, “I Wanna Be Bad” and on September 11, 2001, her second single, “Did Ya’ Understand That” debuted and tanked.

“It was the perfect storm. A lot of people don’t realize this, but my second single was released on Sept. 11, 2001. Everything that happened that day froze; the world stood still, as it should have. My second single didn’t do well because anything that launched that day kind of got canned,” she said, adding, “I ended up in no man’s land.”





On Friday, Ford clarified her statement to PEOPLE.

“In a recent interview with Billboard, I made a comment about the release of a single by my record label on September 11, 2001, where I stated ‘Everything that happened that day froze; the world stood still as it should have.’ During the past day, other news outlets have taken the liberty to say that I somehow blamed 9/11 for my song not taking off … this could not be further from the truth,” she said.

“It was meant to be an inspirational piece about how the universe sent me in a new and different direction, one that has led me to success and joy in other areas of my personal and professional life,” Ford concluded.

Following the attack on Sept. 11, Ford “took a step back” from her music career because she “felt like I wasn’t doing what I was supposed to be doing at the time.”