“Fixer Upper” couple Chip and Joanna Gaines finally addressed those divorce rumors

Chip and Joanna Gaines laughed off divorce rumors in a new interview with Jenna Bush Hager on Thursday’s episode of “TODAY.”

“It’s funny, when I think about these circumstances, I think they’re hilarious,” Chip said in the pre-recorded interview. “I’m like, ‘I can’t believe that these things are happening to us.’ Because part of me feels, who would care about that?”

Joanna said she doesn’t “do great” with the rumors.

“I just don’t know what’s going on. So then I’ll hear someone come up to me and say, ‘I hear you and Chip are getting a divorce!’ And I’ll be like, ‘Where did you hear that?’ I don’t know any of this!'” she said. “We do our due diligence in letting people know as much as we can, ‘This isn’t us. Don’t be scammed.'”





Just last month, Chip denied the rumors on Twitter writing, “Won’t ever happen.. you can take that to the bank! #loveOfMyLife.”