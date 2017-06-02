“Flip or Flop” star Tarek El Moussa answers one of the all-important dating questions

Just months after separating from his ex-wife and co-star, Christina, Tarek El Moussa, star of HGTV’s “Flip or Flop” appeared on The Daily Pop on E! Online to discuss his personal life.

El Moussa said that he and Christina are not too different on the set of their show following their divorce. He said “when we’re on set, not much has changed […] [but] now that we’re separated, I make sure I win a lot, I don’t let her beat me up as bad.”





The show is currently filming its eighth season, and although El Moussa has dealt with scrutiny from the public, he said he is not opposed to the idea of dating an ex.

“I don’t think it would be with Christina,” he clarified, “and I’m a single man, loving life, totally single, so if there’s any single ladies out there, call Tarek El Moussa.”

While El Moussa said he is “ready to date and be healthy,” he also added that “being a dad is number one.”

“My kids are my life and I’m very, very grateful that I get to be there for them,” he said.